Cannes 2022 witnessed several prominent stars from the film fraternity put their best fashion foot forward. From sartorial picks to mesmerising looks, stars have been slaying at the Cannes 2022 red carpet.

This year's film festival kickstarted on Wednesday, May 17. Hina Khan, who made her Cannes debut in 2019, left no stones unturned to keep her glamour quotient high and aced all her red carpet looks. As curtains draw upon the 75th edition of the Cannes film festival, Hina Khan bid adieu to the gala event in yet another glamorous look.

Hina Khan bids adieu to Cannes 2022

The television world's popular actor Hina Khan managed to steal all the limelight at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. As the prestigious film festival finally concluded on Saturday, Hina took to her Instagram handle and shared her last outfit from French Riviera which was right after an interview session. For the last day, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actor was seen donning a blue dungaree paired with a full sleeve turtle neck top. She left her tresses open with subtle makeup and opted for silver heels.

Sharing the pictures, Hina wrote in the caption "Annnd the last one from the #frenchriviera This is right after an amazing interview session with @brut.india in @festivaldecannes Adios Cannes till we meet again 👋This outfit is my favourite.. Thank you @armineohanyanofficial for shipping it from Paris especially for me..I love you 😍"

Here, take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture came online, fans took to the comments section and flooded it with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ i love ur look, dress and style" while another wrote, "❤️❤️❤️….in love with your dressing style" whereas, the rest of the users simply flooded the comments with heart and fire emoticon.

For the unversed, Hina Khan had attended the Cannes Film Festival to reveal the poster of her film Country of Blind. She unveiled the poster at the Indian Pavilion on Sunday. Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Urvashi Rautela attended the opening ceremony of the India pavilion, where they were joined by the Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur.

IMAGE: Instagram/@RealHinaKhan