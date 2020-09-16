CarryMinati & Avneet Kaur's Dating Buzz Leaves Fans 'excited'; Call It 'amazing News'

YouTuber Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati’s dating rumours with TV actor Avneet Kaur sparked off when the latter apparently 'hinted' at a possible relationship between the two in a recent Instagram post. However, after Avneet Kaur shared the post on her social media handle, fans of the actor and Ajey Nagar seemingly couldn’t hold back their excitement, as they rushed to their social media handles to confirm the news. Some fans also expressed their happiness for the two stars and also wished the duo on becoming a couple. Take a look at how fans reacted to the same:

Fans react:

Is it true that Carry Minati and Avneet JKaur are dating. what is this hint?. hahah ITs so nice, I am happy. The amazing news — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 16, 2020

3 rumours leaked about carry now a days.

1. Carry is going in bigboss

2. Carry is dating avneet kaur

3. Carry is quarantined in mumbai hotel.

#carryminati — Gaurav Rathee (@mr_gauravrathee) September 16, 2020

#carryminati ye sab toh theek hain lekin ye avneet ka kya scene hain?! Kisiko pata ho toh bataye 🥴 — Sampriti Banerjee (@SampritiBanerj4) September 15, 2020

OMG, CarryMinati and Avneet Kaur to be in a relationship? M so happy for both of them. They came into their respective industries alone and made their mark. This is soo good. They should be in a relationship. I cannot hold my tears back. OMG — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 16, 2020

Avneet's post:

About CarryMinati:

Ajey Nagar is an Indian YouTuber from Faridabad, who is known for his comedic skits and reactions to various online topics on his channel CarryMinati. Ajey Nagar is known for his distinctive and energetic Hindi-language commentary and is mainly involved in creating diss songs, satirical parodies and comedy. If the reports are to be believed, Ajey's channel's name was AddictedA1 and he used to upload recorded video game footages along with his reactions on the game in 2014.

In 2015, Ajey Nagar changed his channel's name to CarryDeol, on which he uploaded footage of playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive while mimicking Sunny Deol. Subsequently, he changed the name of the channel to CarryMinati when he started 'roasting people'. If the reports are to be believed, CarryMinati also won '2019: TIME's 10 Next Generation Leaders' award. Compiling all his YouTube video views, Ajey has crossed more than 1 Billion views on YouTube, while his other channel, CarryIsLive has crossed more than 442.6 million views.

