Brothers Siddharth Nigam & Abhishek Nigam's Combined Net Worth Will Amaze Fans

Brothers Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam are known for their respective ventures in the entertainment industry. While Siddharth has been a part of several television shows, Abhishek has also been a part of films, shows, and music albums. Both Abhishek and Siddharth are social sensations as their posts garner massive attention on social media. Check out Abhishek and Siddharth Nigam's net worth.

Siddharth Nigam's net worth

As per the report of IWM Buzz, Siddharth Nigam's net worth is Rs 29 crore ($4 million). Siddharth Nigam's income is apprehensive of his appearances in shows. The actor's Instagram gives a peek into his various ventures and endorsements.

The report added that Siddharth roughly charges around roughly Rs. 40,000 per episode. He dipped his toes in Bollywood with his debut in the film titled Dhoom 3, in which he essayed the role of young Sahil/Samar, the young version of Aamir Khan. He was a part of the show- MahaKumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani and now plays the titular role in Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga, alongside Ashi Singh.

Abhishek Nigam's net worth

As per the report of Starsreborn.com, Abhishek Nigam's net worth is Rs 1 crore. He rose to fame after his role in the drama titled Akbar- Rakht Se Takht Ka Safar won many hearts. He was seen alongside Arjun Kapoor, Ravindra Mahajani and Gashmeer Mahajani in the 2019 film, Panipat. Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film received mixed reviews from the audience. Abhishek was recently a part of a music album titled Dil Kahe, alongside Kanika Mann.

Siddharth & Abhishek's combined net worth

On one hand, Siddharth Nigam's net worth is reported to be Rs 29 ($4 Million). Whereas, on the other hand, brother Abhishek Nigam's net worth is estimated to be Rs 1 crore. By looking at the two figures, it is evident that the Nigam brothers- Siddharth and Abhishek's combined net worth is staggering.

The duo celebrated their birthday on September 13 with utmost grandeur. The two stars twinned in similar quirky shirts and also wore the birthday hats. In one of the pictures shared by Siddharth, he was seen putting on a crown on his brother Abhishek's head. He wrote, "Birthday boys." The duo received birthday wishes from Avneet Kaur, Anushka Sen, Amey Pandya and others.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

