CEO Prasar Bharti Responds To A User Claiming Doordarshan Is Streaming 'Ramayan' From DVD

The iconic television drama 'Ramayan' is back on screen for the weekly fix of television and religion for people amid ongoing pandemic Coronavirus. The government's announcement that it would rerun the show on DD National at 9 am and 9 pm every day brought back nostalgia for times that were simpler and TV viewing was about community. When neighbours with television sets opened their doors for others and families timed their routine to match the screenings.

A user on Twitter though pointed out and claimed that Doordarshan was streaming 'Ramayan' through a Moser Baer DVD. Responding to the tweet, CEO Prasar Bharati, Shashi Shekhar wrote, "This does not seem to be from Doordarshan please re-check your source."

This does not seem to be from Doordarshan please re-check your source. https://t.co/pstyNCGQbv — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 11, 2020

Another user pointed out the use of advertisements on the channel and wrote, "I am observing increase in advertisement day by day. May be repeat of same ads can be avoided to fix the timing and avoid trimming content. I understand ads are paid content but it has to be balanced." Responding to this, Shekhar wrote, "Feedback noted. However would request everyone's patience with the advertisements. Brands reaching out to a large audience spurs consumption and economic activity at this critical juncture. Also every rupee of commercial revenue to DD is a rupee of tax payer money saved."

Meanwhile, Doordarshan (DD) became the highest watched channel in India for the week that ended on April 3, BARC said on Thursday.

BARC says DD No1 pic.twitter.com/khdQ0gfe0k — Shankkar Aiyar (@ShankkarAiyar) April 10, 2020

"Ramayan", which began its telecast in 1987, made household names out of its two stars Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia.

Apart from Ramayan, Doordarshan also brought back more of its iconic shows such as ''Chanakya'' and ''Shaktimaan'' during the ongoing 21-day lockdown to combat coronavirus. In a statement, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said Doordarshan will be retelecasting five shows -- ''Chanakya'', ''Upanishad Ganga'', ''Shaktimaan'', ''Shriman Shrimati'' and ''Krishna Kali''.

(With PTI inputs)

