Vindu Dara Singh Reveals His Father Gave Up Non-veg Food During The Shoot Of 'Ramayan'

Ever since Prasar Bharati announced that Ramanand Sagar’s iconic mythological show Ramayan will re-air on DD National, the show has been trending on social media. After garnering a massive viewership in millions, Ramayan has successfully managed to keep the audience glued to their television screens amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia, Sunil Lehri, and Dara Singh played the roles of Lord Ram, Laxman, Sita and Lord Hanuman, respectively in the show. The show holds a special place in the hearts of these actors' family members too.

Recently, on the auspicious day of Hanuman Jayanti, veteran actor Dara Singh's son Vindu Dara Singh was interviewed by an online portal. During the interview, Singh shared anecdotes from his father's shoot days and his impeccable performance as Lord Hanuman.

Vindu Dara Singh got nostalgic as he spoke about accompanying his father to sets

Vindu Dara Singh recently sat down for an interview with an online portal on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The actor was asked about any fond memory of his father during the shoot of Ramayan. Singh replied saying that he remembers that he used to accompany his father to the sets of Ramayan, which was situated in Umargam near Surat. He also revealed that the entire star cast of the show used to travel from Mumbai to Umargam in a Surat bound train. He later added that their shoot used to go on for 5-6 days, and once they wrapped up the shoot, they would return to Mumbai for 2-3 days.

The actor further revealed that his father gave up non-veg food after he started playing the role of Lord Hanuman in Ramayan. Furthermore, he stated that after completing their shoot, Dara Singh along with other lead actors of the show used to open the gates of the studio, and there would be hundreds of people waiting for them, just to touch their feet.

The rerun of Ramayan has yet again managed to break the TRP records. The show airs twice every day. The first episode airs from 9 am to 10 am, while the second episode airs from 9 pm to 10 pm.

