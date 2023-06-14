Comedian Tirthanand Rao Drinks Poison, Threatens To Die By Suicide During Facebook Live

Why you’re reading this: Tirthanand Rao worked with Kapil Sharma on Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe. The actor has been going through a rough phase in his life. He made the revelation during a Facebook live stream on Tuesday and even drank poison.

3 things you need to know

Tirthanand Rao is an actor and a comedian.

He is popular for mimicking Nana Patekar in his television appearances.

Apart from Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, Rao has worked in shows like Savdhaan India, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Crime Patrol and more.

Tirthanand Rao drinks poison on Facebook live

(Tirthanand Rao often used to dress up as Bollywood actor Nana Patekar)

Tirthanand Rao drank poison during a live session on Facebook. The actor said a woman is to blame for his troubled situation. He revealed the lady in question was his "live-in" partner. He also alleged that she was a sex worker. He aslso accused the woman of 'emotional blackmail' to get money from him.

“I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar and I didn’t even know for what reason. Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet," Tirthanand said in the video.

Then, he went on to take an insect repellent bottle, poured it in a glass and drank it. He made an attempt to die by suicide claiming that the mentioned woman should be held accountable if anything were to happen to him. When the authorities from Shanti Nagar Police Station learned about Tirthanand's video, they immediately went to his residence, where they found him unconscious. He was admitted right away to the nearest hospital.

Previous suicide attempt

This is not the first time Tirthanand has tried to take his life. The actor previously revealed he attempted to die by suicide back in 2021. He stated that he was facing financial debt and his family was not in talking terms with him even after living in the same building. Tirthanand claimed that he had played the role of a police inspector in a movie that was released on OTT, but did not receive payment for the role.