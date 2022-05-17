Comedian Bharti Singh Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments; FIR Registered In Jalandhar

Comedian Bharti Singh has been grabbing headlines after an old video of her allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community surfaced online. Following the same, an FIR has been registered at Adampur police station in Jalandhar, Punjab, with Bharti being booked under Section 295-A of the Penal Code (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings).

Republic Media Network accessed the copy of the FIR, which shows Bharti has been accused of poking fun at Sikhs and hurting the community's sentiments. Meanwhile, Bharti issued a public apology on social media, stating she had no intentions of undermining any community, stating that she's also a 'Proud Punjabi'.

FIR registered against Bharti Singh

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Ravidas Tiger Force chief Jassi Tallan. The viral video in question showcases Bharti talking to actor Jasmin Bhasin, when the latter appeared on her comedy series Bharti Ka Show. While conversing with Bhasin, Singh said, "Beard-mustache has many benefits, drink milk and put some of the beard in your mouth, it will taste nothing less than Seviyaan (a dessert)".

Bharti Singh issues apology with folded hands

Taing to her Instagram handle, Bharti shared an apology video, further urging her followers to watch the viral clip to see for themselves if, she mentioned any religion or caste while making the joke. She said, "For the past one or two days, a video has been going viral. People have also sent this to me, sent messages that I have made fun of beards and moustaches. Please watch that video, I have not mentioned any religion or any caste in it, or that people of this religion keep such beards and face such problems."

Singh continued, "I was doing comedy with my friend but if it has hurt the sentiments of any section, I apologise with folded hands. I am a Punjabi myself, I was born in Amritsar and I've always respected it. I am a proud Punjabi, too."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BHARTI.LAUGHTERQUEEN)