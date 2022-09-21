Stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava who was earlier admitted to AIIMS Delhi following a cardiac arrest passed away on September 21, 2022, in the national capital. He was 58.

Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi at the age of 58, confirms his family.



He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym.



"I got a call from the family about half an hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days," Raju's brother Dipoo Srivastava told PTI.

The stand-up comedian and actor was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after suffering from a heart attack while working out at a hotel. The actor was kept on ventilator and even underwent angioplasty.

Raju Srivastava’s son earlier issued a statement through his official Instagram handle stating that his father’s condition was stable and was continuing to recover slowly while being on ventilator.

Raju Srivastava, counted as among the most high profile and experienced comics in the country, is survived by his wife and two children.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was among the first to pay his condolences.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned comedian, Raju Srivastava ji. Apart from being an accomplished artist, he was also a very lively person. He was also very active in the social field. I extend my condolences to his bereaved family and fans. Shanti!," Singh tweeted.

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार, राजू श्रीवास्तव जी के निधन से मुझे गहरा दुःख हुआ है। वे एक मंझे हुए कलाकार होने के साथ-साथ एक बेहद ज़िंदादिल इंसान भी थे। सामाजिक क्षेत्र में भी वे काफ़ी सक्रिय रहते थे। उनके शोकाकुल परिवार एवं प्रशंसकों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ।ॐ शान्ति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 21, 2022

The entertainment fraternity also paid tribute.

"Raju Srivastava Om Shanti RIP," wrote veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan on Instagram.

There will never be another Raju Srivastava, said comedian Rehman Khan.

"Raju Bhai Aap jaisa na koi tha na koi aayega , bahot yaad aaoge aap #RIP #rajusrivastava," he tweeted.

Born in 1963, Raju Srivastava, aimed to become a comedian since childhood. He had been an integral part of the entertainment industry since the 1980s and emerged as a huge stand-up artist through the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

Raju Srivastava had also appeared in supporting roles in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh

