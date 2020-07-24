Confirmed! Shefali Jariwala To Not Replace Saumya Tandon In 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain'

There were several reports speculating that Bigg Boss fame Shefali Jariwala will be replacing Saumya Tandon in the show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Recently, producer of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, Binaifer Kohli denied all the rumours regarding Saumya Tandon being replaced. In an interview with a daily, Binaifer said that she doesn’t know where these rumours are coming from.

Binafier informed that Saumya Tandon is currently shooting for the show and she never approached Shefali Jariwala or anyone else. She clarified that as of now she is very much a part of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. She also added that Saumya Tandon will continue to shoot with the team and she is a very good artist. Binaifer also mentioned that she would never replace Saumya Tandon from her show.

Saumya Tandon's hairstylist tests positive for COVID-19

Saumya Tandon has not been shooting for the show from a few days after her hairstylist tested positive of COVID-19. Following the hairstylist's news, Saumya Tandon was asked to take a break from the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain shoot for a while. The reports state that the show's makers were worried about the actor's health and want to her to take care of herself before she can resume the shoot. The reports also say that Binaifer Kohli visited the sets to make sure that proper measures are being followed.

About Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain

The plot of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain revolves around the life of two neighbouring couples, the Mishra's and the Tiwari's. Both the husbands are impressed and attracted to each other’s wives. They both attempt various unsuccessful tropes to impress each other’s wives. Since its inception, the daily soap has garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The plot is also said to be loosely based & inspired by the 1994 Hindi sitcom Shrimaan Shrimati.

Previously, Angoori Bhabhi aka Shilpa Shinde had also quit the popular comedy show alleging that the makers mentally tortured her. She received a legal notice from the production house of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, which accused her of breaching her contract. Shilpa Shinde, in an interview, said that the problems began when the makers of the show asked her to sign a contract that would bar her from doing other shows.

