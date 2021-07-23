Courteney Cox Reveals How She Felt Hurt On Not Being Nominated For 'Friends: The Reunion'

Hollywood actor Courtney Cox opened up about how she felt about not being nominated for the television show 'Friends: The Reunion'. The popular American TV series, which debuted in May, was organized in three categories for the awards this year - outstanding production design for a variety of specials, outstanding directing for a variety of specials, and outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety of specials. However, the 57-year-old actor was not nominated for any of the categories.

The Cougar Town actor said that Ben Winston did a great job with all of his crew, but the long-awaited nomination was not exactly what she anticipated.

While speaking with 'Entertainment Only', Cox admitted saying, "Honestly, I am so happy that the reunion has been recognized because I think it's terrific. Ben Winston (Director) did a great job with all of his crew. That's not exactly the Emmy I was looking for. I'm being honest with you ".

The 57-year-old expressed her honest feelings and said she was hurt when her name did not come up for nomination. "I'm so happy to be a part of it. I'm so thrilled that I got to do it on stage, back at that same studio, on the same stage with those incredible people that I love so much.", added Cox. "And I'm so thrilled, but that Emmy (nomination) really belongs to Ben Winston. So yes, I'm so happy. But when I was on Howard Stern, I wasn't talking about that".

When she was on The Howard Stern Show last month with Friends' co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, Cox admitted saying it "always hurt my feelings" to be overlooked for awards attention while her castmates were honored. When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I'm the only one?' It hurts "

Appreciating the efforts made by her co-stars, she said, "I want them to win... I've never wanted to take anything away from anyone. I just sometimes want to be included in certain things... And these girls on the show and the guys, everyone deserved every nomination. "

She even joked saying that if she had received Emmy she would've kept the award in her purse, she said "I would store the trophy in my purse and take it everywhere."

