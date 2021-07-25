Courteney Cox Wishes Partner Johnny McDaid's On 45th B’day, Calls Him ‘best Friend & Love'

Courteney Cox recently shared a post on her Instagram handle featuring her partner, Johnny McDaid. McDaid, who is a member of the band Snow Patrol, celebrated his 45th birthday yesterday. For the occasion of his birthday, Cox shared a couple of images with the singer, along with a sweet caption.

Courteney Cox's adorable Instagram post for Johnny McDaid's birthday

Courteney Cox shared a couple of adorable pictures with partner Johnny McDaid, to wish him on his 45th birthday yesterday. The actor in her first photo can be seen snuggled up with the Snow Patrol artiste on the couch on the set of her iconic show, Friends. In addition, Cox also shared a selfie of the two of them, in which she can be seen wearing glasses.

Courteney shared the adorable post with an even more adorable caption which read:

Happy Birthday to my best friend and love. He’s the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention talented and gorgeous partner. I love you jmd. x

About Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's relationship

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have been in a relationship since 2013. The couple got engaged in 2014, making headlines, but then broke off their engagement. However, the two have still kept a strong bond though no plans of an impending marriage were announced after.

McDaid was stranded in Europe for nine months due to the coronavirus pandemic. During an appearance on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show in June, Cox expressed her frustration with the COVID-19 restrictions for traveling between countries. She also spoke about how it was "definitely hard" to maintain a long-distance relationship. The couple celebrated their seven-month anniversary in September 2020, while McDaid was still overseas.

Cox shared an Instagram post on their anniversary, in celebration, and wrote a sweet caption for her partner. Courteney's post featured a video with several pictures of the couple. The video also consisted of a short clip of the two standing next to the pool with Cox's daughter Coco, which features the three of them jumping inside the pool.

Cox shared the post with the caption, "7 years ago today I had my first date with this incredible man... and my life was changed forever. I love you J ."

