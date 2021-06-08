Daljeet Kaur And Shalin Bhanot Spotted Together First Time After Divorce To Get Vaccinated

Television actors Daljeet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot were recently spotted together for the first time after their divorce. The ex-couple had risen to fame after they participated in Nach Baliye as a couple. The couple was papped while they were on their way to get vaccinated. Take a look at the picture of them posing for the paparazzi.

Ex-couple Daljeet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot get themselves vaccinated together

Shalin Bhanot and Daljeet Kaur got divorced in 2015 after being married for 6 years. They were seen together for the first time ever post their divorce was confirmed. Shalin who wore a superman tank T-shirt and sweatpants posed with Daljeet who wore a casual tee with cargo pants. They wore masks for their protection from any infections. Sharing their picture, paparazzi Viral Bhayani mentioned that it looked like they had realised that it was better to let bygones be bygones. During such tough times, they decided to get themselves vaccinated together. This was the first time ever that two television actors who are exes were spotted together after their divorce.

Daljeet and Shalin's relationship

Shalin and Daljeet met each other on the sets of their show Kulvaddhu. They got married to each other on December 9, 2009, and have a son named Jaydon. According to Bollywood Life, Daljeet had filed a divorce accusing her ex-husband of domestic violence. Before getting a divorce they participated in the fourth season of Nach Baliye and even won the winning title.

A look at Daljeet Kaur's photos and videos

Daljeet is often seen sharing pictures and videos with her son Jaydon. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video with her son. In the video, Daljeet and Jaydon were seen snuggling with each other. She wrote that he was her only sunshine.

She also shared a picture from one of her photoshoots with him. She wore a maroon sharara in the picture while her son hugged her. She wrote, "This love is unknown until experienced." Take a look at Daljeet Kaur's photos and videos with her son.

A look at Shalin Bhanot's photos

Shalin shared a photo of himself posing on his balcony. He wore a printed shirt and paired it with ripped jeans. He wrote, "The mind is there to perceive and not to cook up nonsense, it has to be like a mirror showing you everything how it is."

He also shared a picture of himself wearing casuals on a Sunday. He wore a beany and a pair of glasses in the photo. He paired his white T-shirt with ripped jeans. Shalin wrote, "Baba Bole Sundays Keep it simple. So I kept it simple BUT Significant." Here are some of Shalin Bhanot's photos.

Image: Daljeet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot's Instagram

