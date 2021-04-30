'Dance Deewane 3' Contestants To Pay Tribute To Sonu Sood And COVID-19 Warriors

The upcoming episode of Dance Deewane will be graced by Sonu Sood and the contestants of the show will be paying a tribute to all the COVID warriors. During the show, they will also be thanking Sood for all the help that he has extended towards those who were affected by the pandemic. Scroll along to know more details about the upcoming episode.

Dance Deewane 3 to pay tribute to Covid-19 warriors

The promo for the upcoming weekend’s episode of Dance Deewane was recently released by Colors TV on their Instagram handle. The contestants will be winning the hearts of the audiences and judges with their amazing performances; a sneak peek of which was seen in the promo. The performers were seen giving a special tribute to police officers, doctors and all the other frontline workers of the country.

Further on in the episode, all of the contestants give a special performance dedicated to Sonu Sood to thank him for all the aid that he has provided to the nation, in these trying times. The actor is seen getting teary-eyed when he witnesses the performances. The caption of the promo reads, “Ummeed Jagayenge, Waqt ko nachayenge! Iss weekend dekhiye kayi aise warriors ki kahaniyaan jo datt karr khade hai iss mahamari se ladne (sic)”.

Take a look at the promo and some of the reactions to it

About Sonu Sood and his efforts for the nation

The actor has done a commendable job throughout last year to help all those who were affected by the coronavirus lockdowns in the country, through 2020. Due to the sudden halt in transportations, a large number of migrant workers were left helpless which is when the actor came to their aid. Sood arranged buses, trains as well as chartered flights to help them reach home to their families, and also provided some of them with a secondary source of income. Sonu Sood was also one of the major supporters of the campaign #CancelBoardExams as he said that it wasn’t safe for students to be put at risk, especially as the second wave of the virus arrived and the number of cases surged.

Promo Image Source: Sonu Sood's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.