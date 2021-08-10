'Dance Deewane 3': Mirabai Chanu To Make Appearance As Special Guest On Independence Day

As India is all set to commemorate the platinum jubilee of the country’s Independence 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 will showcase some scintillating performances in the presence of none other than Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu. The weightlifting champion Chanu won India's first medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. She ended the 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49 kg category.

Mirabai Chanu as a special guest on Dance Deewane 3

As a part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, star athlete Mirabai Chanu will arrive as a guest celebrity on the Independence Day special episode of Dance Deewane 3.

She will make an appearance on the show in the presence of judges Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia, and Dharmesh Yelande and hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. On the special day, contestants will be seen putting up a stellar show.

Other than Chanu, celebrities and sports personalities like former all-rounder cricketer Kapil Dev, former first-class cricketer Mohinder Amarnath, Indian fencer Bhavani Devi (Tokyo Olympics debutant), and wrestler Priya Malik will be in attendance at the show.

A dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3 is aired on Colors TV and contestants from across the country showcase their talent on national television.

Mirabai Chanu created history in Tokyo Olympics

India's first Olympic silver medalist from Manipur, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu created history after opening India's account at the Olympics. She won a silver medal in the Women's 49kg category. Finishing the event with a total lift of 202 kg, she has become the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games. For those unaware, she is also a Padma Shri awardee and has been conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the Government in 2018 for her contribution to sports.

Her notable performances came in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Glasgow, where she won a silver medal in the women's 48 kg weight class. She then went on to break the game's record en route to the gold medal at the 2018 edition of the competition held in Gold Coast. Her biggest achievement before her present Olympic win was the gold medal that she bagged at World Weightlifting Championships held in Anaheim in 2017.

(Image Credits: AP)

