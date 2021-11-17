'Dance Deewane' Contestant's Father Weighs In On Raghav Juyal's Controversial Introduction

Popular reality TV show anchor Raghav Juyal found himself in hot waters after his introduction of a young contestant hailing from Assam stirred up controversy for its 'racist' nature. The dancer drew flak on the internet as netizens called him out on his insensitive remarks on the show. After Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned his comments, the contestant's father has now reacted to the controversy.

Gunjan Sinha's father weighs in on Raghav Juyal racism controversy

According to a report from G Plus, a newspaper based in Guwahati, the father of Gunjan Sinha, Randhir Sinha, shed light on the controversy after being a part of the show. He reiterated Raghav Juyal's statement of Gunjan speaking Chinese stating that she learnt the language through Youtube. He confirmed that when the makers asked her about her talents, the young contestant stated that she could speak Chinese.

He added that the makers asked her to speak Chinese thereafter which is why it was mentioned in the script. Randhir Sinha asserted that people were 'wrongly reacting on social media' stating that the introduction was not scripted in that manner because she was from Assam. He further stated, ''If there was anything along those line, I would have taken a stand'' adding ''since we all are from Assam''. Concluding his statement, the contestant's father confirmed that the script was written because 'she could speak Chinese'.

More on Raghav Juyal racist introduction

For the unversed, an undated clip from the Colors TV dance show Dance Deewane 3 started making rounds on the internet where the anchor Raghav Juyal referred to words like 'momo', 'chowmein' and 'gibberish Chinese' while introducing Gunjan Sinha who hails from Guwahati. The introduction did not sit well with many viewers as well as many including the likes of Assam CM, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee and more lashed out at the anchor's poor choice of words .

Clarifying the same, the anchor uploaded a video and explained that the introduction was part of an inside joke when the contestant said that she can speak Chinese. Stating that the short clip does not reveal the whole story, he urged the netizens to watch the whole episode or the show before judging him. Juyal went on to add, ''I am sorry if you are hurt by my introduction. It was nor mine neither channel's motive to do so''.

