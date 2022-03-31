Last Updated:

'Sharmaji Namkeen' Twitter Review: Fans Calls Rishi Kapoor-starrer 'timeless Performance'

As the fans await the release of the late actor Rishi Kapoor's film, Sharmaji Namkeen, the release of the film took the internet by storm. See reactions.

As Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal-starrer Sharmaji Namkeen recently surfaced online, it created a massive buzz amongst fans. Many of them took to social media and expressed their views on how much they liked the film while many others reminisced about the late actor Rishi Kapoor and even stated how emotional they got on seeing the actor perform. 

Written and directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the movie Sharmaji Namkeen marked Rishi Kapoor's posthumous appearance following his death on 30 April 2020. His role in the film was completed by Paresh Rawal after his demise and it premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 31 March 2022. 

Sharmaji Namkeen Twitter Review

Numerous netizens took to their respective Twitter handles and stated how much they loved the movie and even praised the performance of the cast members. Some users stated that it was a beautiful and decent movie with an important message and added how it moved them to tears after watching Rishi Kapoor's last performance. They even lauded Paresh Rawal's performance in the film and thanked him for essaying the role with so much grace.

Some netizens mentioned that the film was about self-love and singer fatherhood while adding that both the lead stars did a great job while others stated that it was a movie worth watching and referred to it as a 'timeless performance.' Some of them also stated that the movie will surely bring tears to the eyes of the viewers and added that this was the best tribute to the late actor. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal-starrer Sharmaji Namkeen. 

Sharmaji Namkeen cast 

Some of the notable cast members of the movie included actors namely Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal as B. G. Sharma aka Sharmaji, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar as Sharmaji's son, Sheeba Chaddha, Isha Talwar, Ayesha Raza, Satish Kaushik, Parmeet Sethi, Taaruk Raina, among others. The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 

