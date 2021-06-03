'Dance Deewane': Madhuri Dixit Twirls & Dances Wearing Rs 72K Lehenga In Latest BTS Video

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit never fails to amaze her fans every time she dons traditional attire. The actor pulls off an ethnic dress with much grace and finesse. Recently, Madhuri took to her Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of her from the sets of Dance Deewane 3, wearing a light blue lehenga from the ethnic wear brand Torani.

Madhuri Dixit's latest Instagram post

In the video, the Dil To Pagal Hai star and the cast of Dance Deewane 3 was dancing to the popular track Bole Chudiyaan. Madhuri was seen twirling and playfully rejecting all those who came to impress her in the video. Sharing the video, Madhuri wrote in the caption, “In between Shots #DD3.”

As soon as her video was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to comment and express their admiration for Madhuri. One of her fans called her ‘beautiful’ while another described her look as ‘awesome’. Check out their reactions below.

More about Madhuri Dixit's lehenga

The lehenga that Madhuri wore in the video was quite exquisite in its patterns. It had multi-coloured floral prints on its flare and blouse. Its sweetheart neckline was laced with a light blur frill. Her look was accessorised with an intricately designed necklace and earrings. Traditionally designed bracelets adorned her wrist and a huge ring sat on her finger. Her hair was styled in a messy braid with a few strands left loose around her face. The brand Torani specialises in handcrafted clothing and finds its inspiration in Indian mythology. The website of the brand stated that this 'Firoza Ashneer Lehenga' costs Rs 72K.

A look into Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

The 54-year-old actor often shares her photos and videos on Instagram to let her fans know of her whereabouts. Recently, Madhuri shared a couple of photos with her dog Carmello. The actor had stepped outside to soak Vitamin D with her dog. In the pictures, she had worn a polka-dotted orange sleeveless top and a pair of black pants. She also sported a pair of sunglasses and a hat. Madhuri was smiling at the camera in the photos., In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Vitamin D therapy with #Carmello MissingOutdoors.” As soon as she shared the photo, her fans and followers showered praises for it. One of them called her ‘pretty’ while another called her a ‘queen’.

Image: @madhuridixitnene Instagram

