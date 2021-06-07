'Dance India Dance 4' Runner Up Biki Das Meets With Road Accident While Working For Zomato

Dance India Dance 4 contestant, Biki Das, was injured in a road accident in Kolkata on Friday, June 4. Biki had been working as a food delivery guy with Zomato recently, in order to help his finances. According to Hindustan TImes, the choreographer has suffered broken ribs and severe injuries in the accident.

According to several reports, the Dance India Dance 4 contestant was hit by a sergeant from Rabindra Sarovar Police Station, who was in a drunken state. The accident took place at Jodhpur park on Friday at around 8 pm. People who witnessed the scene surrounded the police officer, made him pay for Biki's treatment, and rushed Biki to the hospital.

Zomato delivery officials have also filed a complaint at Lake Police Station against the cop. According to the same reports, the sergeant was suspended from duty and no significant work will be assigned to him. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown situation has taken a big toll on the entertainment industry, resulting in unemployment and financial difficulties for many actors, crew members and daily wage workers such as lightmen, makeup, production, and unit boys.

More about Biki Das on Dance India Dance

Due to the pandemic, several workers in the entertainment industry have had to take up jobs, less suited for their abilities. The pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns have compelled a number of individuals in the industry to work low-paying jobs just to make ends meet. One such individual happens to be DID4 runners-up, Biki Das.

For viewers who don't know, Biki Das on Dance India Dance achieved the title of second runners up. Since then, he has performed at various stage shows and also mentored other dancers. Biki’s season of Dance India Dance was judged by master judges Mudassar Khan, Shruti Merchant, Feroz Khan, and Karan Dhar along with veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty as its grandmaster. Shyam Yadav was the winner of the season.

Biki was in Feroz Khan’s team named 'Feroz Ki Fauj'. The choreographer and dancer blew the judges' mind away with his impeccable performances and talent, while on the show. In addition, Biki has also been a part of Super Dancer Chapter 1, where he was the choreographer of contestant Lakshya Sinha.

Image - Biki Das Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.