Dance Plus 5 Written Update: Here Are The Best Weekend Performances

Dance Plus 5 December 7 written update

The weekend episode of Dance Plus season 5 started with Geeta Kapoor, Terrence Lewis and Remo D’Souza’s stunning entries. They were accompanied by the captains of the show. They then danced on Ek Dusre se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum song. Geeta also mentioned that the trio has now successfully completed 10 years of friendship.

Punit Pathak gave his first performance called Old Is Gold, for which he also called Naitik and Siba Prasad from Team Dharmesh and Team Suresh respectively. Naitik also performed on Ek Ladki Bheegi Si. Naitik’s performance was appreciated by the audience.

Siba Prasad then performed next on Kisi Ki Muskurahtoh Pe Ho Nisar. After his performance, Siba’s parents gave him a surprise. Siba was stoked to see his parents as he had not gone home in the last ten years. Suresh thanked Geeta, Remo, and Terrence for the dance uprising in India. Special guests Captains and Super Judge performed with each other. Suresh then also challenged The Dynamic Dance Crew and Deepika, Rupesh from Team Dharmesh and Team Karishma respectively. The DDC danced elegantly on Hum Hai Is Pal Yaahaan whereas Deepika and Suresh danced on Tadap Tadap, which was quite an emotional performance.

December 8 update

Jehangir performed with a polythene bag as a prop. He also performed on Humdard. His performance was quite emotional and narrated the life of a street vendor. Ananya and Dharmesh praised Jehangir. The next one to hop on the stage was Sameep. He performed on Binte Dil with a balloon as his props. Bhumi praised his performance which was a dark-themed one.

Team Punit's Janam won the international Squad challenge. Janam got 40 plus while Rupesh and B Fab got 19 each, while The Ace earned 18 plus. Total scores: Dharmesh 88 plus, Suresh 88 plus, Karishma 94 plus, Punit 109 plus. Karishma sent Creative Dance Crew while Punit sent Sanchita and Subroto. The first to perform was Sanchita and Subroto. They performed on Kar Har Maidaan Fateh. Creative Dance Crew performed on Laila Main Laila. The final showdown was won by Team Karishma's Creative Dance Crew. Karishma nominated Creative Dance Crew and Deepika-Rupesh for the top 10. Remo sent Deepika-Rupesh in the top 10. With that, the episode of Dance Plus 5 ended.

