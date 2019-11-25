Dance Plus 5 Written Update: The Best Weekend Performances

The weekend episode of Dance Plus 5 began with Mithun Da making his special appearance on the show. His entry was marked with his song, Yaad Aa Raha Tera Pyaar. The judges along with the host welcomed the new guest. Later, Remo explained the contestants as to how 15 out of 43 would be finally selected and the teams will be formed.

The weekend performances that set fire on the Dance Plus 5 stage

The Creative Dance Crew from Punit's team were the first one to perform. The crew gave a fantastic performance in Mithun Da's costume. They gave him a tribute while dancing on his songs. The dance ended with the actor joining the team on the stage. The next performance was by Jehangir Alam from team Karishma. Later, the show's host Raghav entertained the audience by narrating a funny script based on Dharmesh's wedding story. The next performance was by Monark Trivedi from the team Suresh. Monark gave an energetic performance on Simmba's title track. Later, Mithun Da and Monark performed on the song Julie Julie. Monark was highly praised as the contestant made it to the top 16 and was sent to Team Suresh.

The next performance was by Sameep from team Punit. After a light entertainment by the host, up next was soldier Bhim Bahadur Chhetri from team Suresh. The contestants gave Mithun Da a special tribute with his life story. Next, B-Fab from captain Suresh's team performed on Chand Sitare. The episode ended with Deepika-Rupesh added to the top 16. The episode for Sunday begins with Remo calling Nritya Kala Kendra group from Dharmesh's team on stage. They performed on Mithunda's Jimmy song after which Remo selects the team in the top 16 and the contestants are assigned to Team Dharmesh.

Next, Naitik from team Suresh performed on Mithun da's songs. Mithun da is reminded of Dharmesh on seeing Naitik and the two dance it out. Later, Siba Prasad from team Karishma performed on Dil Se's title track. Later, Dynamic Dance Crew from team Karishma performed on Agar Tum Saath Ho. Next, Deepika and Rupesh performed on Tumse Milkar Na Jaane Kyun. Later, Rupesh Bane from team Suresh performed on Bekhayali. After that, Sanchita and Subrata from Team Punit performed on Ishaqzaade and they get selected for the top 15. Next, Tron brothers from team Karishma performed on O Re Piya. After that, a few other performances were given by Janam, Suraj, and Priyanka. The episode ends with Siba Prasad, Naitik, Rupesh Bane, Suraj and Priyanka, Dynamic Dance Crew, and Janam dance crew being selected in the top 16 with Tron Brothers and Candy Bots selected as Challengers.

