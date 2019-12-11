Dayaben's Mom To Make An Entry In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the longest-running shows on television. It is also one of the most viewed shows on television. This comic show witnessed many twists and turns and has made its fans stay glued on their seats every day at 8:30 PM on Sab TV. Dayaben’s mother is one of those characters in the show who suggests fancy ideas and weird strategies to solve problems of her daughter, Dayaben. Dayaben’s mother’s face is never revealed and yet she was never shown on the camera. She has always been on the phone with Dayaben and family, addressing and helping them. There have been many incidents in the show where there was a possibility of Dayaben’s mother to be seen on the camera. However, there was no such moment where Dayaben’s mother’s face was revealed.

As per the latest reports, there will be a point in one of the coming episodes, where the need for Dayaben will arise again. It would be interesting to know if the makers will finally reveal Dayaben’s mother to their audience. In the latest episode, the story takes a turn to create this situation. It is Jethalal’s father, Champaklal whose weird problems urge Jethalal to call his mother-in-law to seek help. Champaklal loses his spectacles and entertains the audience with unusual situations and problems he has been facing.

Jethalal’s father nearly escapes from a drunkard and finally finds a bus that is stopped in between because of a bomb scare. Champaklal, with his poor eyesight, tries to escape. However, he ends up getting stuck in the bus because of his dhoti. Eventually, the bus starts again and Champaklal boards the bus. However, he reaches a different society.

Jethalal along with other society members tries to find his father but fails. For help, he calls his mother-in-law who suggests him to find his father in the east direction. According to her, he will surely find him there. It will be interesting to see if Daya’s mother will actually be shown on camera in the next episode or will still remain a mystery.

