Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary Announce The Name Of Their Baby Girl In Latest Post

Ever since actor Debina Bonnerjee gave birth to a girl child, her Instagram handle has been buzzed with beautiful pictures. Both Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina, the parents of the newborn, can be seen enjoying parenthood on their social media. Both actors revealed the name of their daughter to their fans and friends on Sunday, April 16th.

Announcing the name of the baby on her Instagram, Debina revealed that they have kept the baby's name as ‘Lianna Choudhary.’ The actor also shared a lovely photo of her newborn daughter, with a personalized name tag. However, the actor did not reveal the face of the infant as she can be seen sleeping upside down in the picture. Debina along with the adorable picture added a caption and wrote, “Hello world we named our daughter LIANNA. Welcome our dear daughter @lianna_choudhary to Instagram.”

The message was shared from actor Gurmeet Choudhary's account as well. As soon as the duo made their daughter’s name public, their fans and fellow celebs greeted the couple in the comment section. “Much Love,” wrote Naagin actor Sayantani Ghosh with a heart emoji. Munmun Dutta commented with a slew of red heart emojis. “A very special name. I wish you all the love and happiness,” added another user.

What is even more interesting is that Debina introduced her little one to the world of social media and created her dedicated Instagram account. Hours after the actor created an Instagram account for her daughter, it got followed by more than three thousand people. The picture in the baby account also has a beautiful caption, “Hello world! I’m baby “Lianna Choudhary.”

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet perform puja

Recently, Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary performed puja in Bengali and Bihari style on the sixth day of their daughter's birth to commemorate her arrival. Taking to her Instagram, actor Debina penned a long note and posted photos from the puja, as well as a video on her ‘Debina Decodes’ YouTube channel.

The couple recently announced the birth of their child. The actors, who are one of the most popular couples on television, shared the news on Instagram with a lovely video. Fans and celebrities showered love and blessings on the new parents. They uploaded a beautiful video on their Instagram accounts to announce the arrival of their baby girl on Monday, March 4, 2022. On March 3, the couple announced the birth of their child and thanked their supporters for their support and affection.