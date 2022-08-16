Debina Bonnerjee Announces Second Pregnancy With Gurmeet Choudhary; 'Few Decisions Are...'

Popular television couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are currently reaping the joys of parenthood. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 3 April 2022, and since then they have been treating fans with adorable glimpses of their daughter. The duo named their daughter 'Lianna.'

Almost four months after Lianna's birth, Gurmeet and Debina are all set to walk the path of parenthood all over again. The couple recently delighted fans by announcing Debina's second pregnancy via their respective social media handles.

Gurmeet and Debina announce second pregnancy

On Tuesday, Gurmeet and Debina took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a family photo announcing their second pregnancy. The picture featured Debina, Gurmeet and the little Lianna. In the photo, Gurmeet is seen holding Lianna while he wrapped the other arm around his wife with the latter holding her sonography images in her hand. Gurmeet and Debina opted for white outfits, whereas the little munchkin was seen dressed in a printed white frock and a hair band.

Sharing the photo, the soon-to-be mom wrote in the caption, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee. (sic)"

Take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online several celebrities, including Mahhi Vij, Tina Datta, Tassnim Nerurkar, Tanvi Thakker, Rashami Desai, Yuvika Chaudhary and many others dropped congratulatory messages for the couple.

Gurmeet and Debina welcome Lianna

On April 4 this year, Debina and Gurmeet announced the birth of their baby girl on their Instagram. Sharing the video, the couple wrote, "With utmost gratitude, we welcome our 'BABY GIRL' into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude. Gurmeet & Debina. (sic)"

Take a look at the video:

(Image: @debinabon/Instagram)