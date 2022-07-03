Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary Reveal Daughter Lianna's Face As She Gets 3 Months Old

Popular couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their daughter into the world on April 3, 2022, and shared several glimpses of her on their social media accounts. However, they never revealed her face, making fans curious to see how the little one looks. Debina Bonnerjee has now taken to her Instagram account to share the very first glimpse of her daughter, Lianna as she turns three months old.

Debina Bonnerjee Gurmeet Choudhary daughter's face revealed

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary shared a joint post on Instagram on July 3 and unveiled their daughter Lianna's face for the very first time. In the picture, Lianna was seen wearing an adorable white outfit as her parents planted kisses on her forehead. Sharing the post online, the couple mentioned they felt grateful to be part of a community full of 'genuine people' who prayed for their daughter and waited for months to finally see her. The picture received heaps of love from the couple's friends and fans, who sent their blessings and best wishes to the happy family. The caption read-

"Introducing Lianna… our hearts united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face."

Have a look at the post here:

The couple broke the news of the birth of their baby girl on April 3, when they welcomed her into their lives. They shared an adorable video as they broke the news and were seen holding her hand in theirs. They thanked their fans and followers for showering them with heaps of love and wrote, "With utmost gratitude, we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022"

Image: Instagram/@debinabon