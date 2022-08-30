Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are currently waiting for their second baby. The couple announced their second pregnancy on August 16 by dropping an adorable family picture. While Debina Bonnerjee had earlier set pregnancy workout goals by acing a headstand, the actor again broke stereotypes as she was seen lifting weights in the gym while flaunting her baby bump.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Ramayan star recently dropped a video of her working out in the gym. In the clip, the actor could be seen donning a black sports bra on matching track pants. She could be seen flaunting her baby bump as she did some weight-lifting exercises with her trainer.

Sharing the clip, the actor penned how she is managing to kick off the workout with the help of her instructor. She also revealed that she is focusing on her healthy body and calm mind during her second pregnancy. She wrote, "A sneak-peak into how I manage to do my easy-breezy workout with the help of my instructor @mindbodydesign_newyou." "These days I’m all about A healthy body, calm mind and surround myself with a bunch of loveable people!!! Keeping up with my fitness just to make sure me and my baby are healthy inside-out," the actor added.

The actor's fans cheered for her and poured love on her. While one of her fans called her a "super mom," others hoped for her good health. A fan also penned, "Oh maa bon healthy n wealthy thora sambhalke superb mama excellent."

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announce their second pregnancy

Television couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their first baby Lianna back in April. On August 16, the couple announced their second pregnancy by dropping an adorable family picture. In the photo, the couple could be seen hugging each other while they held their baby girl in their arms. Bonnerjee also held a series of sonogram images of their second baby. The caption read, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us."

Image: Instagram/@debinabon