Television couple and actors, Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee recently took everyone by surprise after they announced their second pregnancy. Ever since the day the couple announced the good news, netizens have been questioning their decision of welcoming a second child just four months after having their daughter Lianna on April 3, this year. As the Khamoshiyan actor doesn't give importance to the noise, he recently opened up about the same and here's what he said:

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Gurmeet Choudhary talked about the online trolling that he and Debina had been facing since the announcement of their second pregnancy. He asserted that he does read comments online, but that doesn't affect them, adding that because of this, he and Debina are always so 'chilled out'. He continued saying,

"Hum jo hain, humme hi malum hai.. Only we know our truths. Before having Lianna, we have walked on a very difficult road to get a child in our life, and bahut saare log usse road se guzarte hain. So, becoming parents for the second time is a miracle for us. We are blessed.

'It's the best thing to happen to us': Gurmeet Choudhary on Debina's pregnancy

Choudhary further stated that he always wanted Lianna to grow up with a sibling so that she is never lonely. He stated, "Mere bhai aur mere mein bhi 11 mahine ka hi difference has bas, our parents looked after us together, and we grew up. So, I think it is the best thing to happen to us. Now, we will be a complete family, as it is often said, hum do, humare do’".

On Tuesday, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a family photo while announcing their second pregnancy. Take a look:

Debina Bonnerjee shares photo to announce their second pregnancy

Sharing the photo, the soon-to-be mom wrote in the caption, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee. (sic)"

