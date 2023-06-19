Debina Bonnerjee Sets 25-day Fitness Goal, Says ‘not About Getting Back To Previous Shape’

Debina Bonnerjee, renowned for portraying Sita in the TV show Ramayan, took a break from acting after tying the knot with Gurmeet Chaudhary to focus on starting a family. Now, as a mother of two daughters, Debina has embarked on a fitness journey. And she is determined to regain her physical well-being as soon as possible.

3 things you need to know

Debina Bonnerjee has two daughters, Lianna and Divisha.

She has decided to kickstart her fitness routine.

The actress has been a part of several TV shows like Chidiya Ghar and Vish.

Debina Bonnerjee kickstarts her 25-day transformational journey

Debina Bonnerjee, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a significant update with her followers. She announced the commencement of her 25-day fitness transformation journey and shared captivating pictures from her first day of workouts. In the images, she can be seen kickstarting her day with a cup of butter coffee, signaling her dedication to this new endeavor. With an enthusiastic caption that read, "Day 1 of my 25-day transformation begins today," Debina is all set to embark on this exciting fitness journey.

(Debina Bonnerjee shares her post-workout experience. | Image: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram)

(Debina Bonnerjee shares a glimpse of her fitness routine. | Image: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram)

She shared her joy over a successful first day, vowing to maintain her enthusiasm and dedication throughout the entire 25-day journey. Accompanying her announcement, Debina also treated her followers to a glimpse of her post-workout look, radiating confidence and determination. With her unwavering commitment, Debina is all set to embrace this transformative journey, promising not to miss a single day of workout.

A regular sneak peek at her physical activities

(Debina Bonnerjee shares her experience after working out. | Image: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram)

Debina Bonnerjee , known for her dedication and perseverance, continues to inspire with her fitness journey. The actress, who gained weight after the birth of her two babies, has been working hard to shed the extra fat and regain her fitness. Taking to Instagram, Debina gave her followers a glimpse of her latest exercise routine and candidly discussed her expectations.

She spoke about the challenges of post-C-section recovery and the need to reset her body. However, Debina remains committed to her daily exercise regimen as she strives to achieve her fitness goals and cut down body fat. Her determination and efforts serve as an inspiration for others embarking on their own fitness journeys.