Debina Bonnerjee Gives Befitting Reply To Trollers About Holding Her Baby In A Certain Way

Popular TV couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are beaming with joy after they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on April 3, 2022. The duo named their daughter Lianna. Ever since the news of the couple becoming parents came out fans are eagerly waiting to see the little muchkin's glimpse.

Although Gurmeet and Debina have not unveiled the face of their baby, they are very active in treating fans with adorable glimpses of the little ones. A few weeks back, Debina shared a reel where she can be seen holding Lianna in one arm and singing her favourite song Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love. The Ramayan actor was brutally trolled for holding her baby in a certain manner. Recently, Debina reacted to the trolls and gave them a befitting reply.

Debina Bonnerjee responds to trolls about holding her baby in a certain way

On Tuesday, Debina Bonnerjee took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture with her family including her mother, Gurmeet Choudhary, her daughter Lianna and her mother in law. Sharing a happy picture of the family, Debina penned a cryptic note addressing the trolls who called out at her for holding her baby carelessly.

She wrote "So many questions you have!! Why I hold my baby a certain way...Why I call my mother-in-law aunty and not mummy...Any more questions? All I say is I am surrounded by a few pair of protective hands as you can see who say it's all fine." Here take a look-

Debina Bonnerjee gets trolled for sharing a video with her daughter Lianna

Earlier, Debina Bonnerjee took to her Instagram handle and shared a video with her daughter Lianna. In the video, the new mom was humming her favourite song while holding her baby in her arms. Sharing the video, the Chidiya Ghar actor captioned the post as "Singing to her her favourite song… #canthelpfallinginlove by #elvispresley …That’s how my mornings look like. #mybaby @lianna_choudhary". Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the video came online it caught netizens' attention and they started trolling Debina for the way she was holding the baby. One of the users wrote "U know what's best for your child. But holding a new born baby like that is scary. 😢 And the problem is now a days we share everything so it becomes everyone's business 😊." another wrote "Ma'am i really admire you but why are you holding the baby so carelessly...i know u r an amazing mom.As ur baby too small to hold like this.Much love to both of you."

Here take a look at netizens' reactions-

Image: Instagram/@debinabon