Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary 'ecstatic' On Welcoming Baby Girl; Ask For Privacy

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announced the arrival of their second child, a baby girl, on Friday, November 11. The couple shared the news on social media and stated they were "ecstatic" on "becoming parents again". The couple requested some privacy while revealing that their newborn had arrived "sooner than due". Debina and Gurmeet also urged their well-wishers to continue to shower them with love and blessings.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love." Take a look.

As soon as Debina and Gurmeet shared the news, celebrities including Sonu Sood, Bharti Singh, Mahhi Vij, among others hopped onto the comments section of the post and penned heartfelt wishes for the newborn while congratulating the couple. Fans also extended wishes to Debina and Gurmeet.

In August, announcing their second pregnancy on Instagram, the couple had written, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that…this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee.”

Debina and Gurmeet are already parents to a baby girl Lianna, who was born in April 2022.

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Gurmeet said that they're 'blessed' to be welcoming another child into the world, adding that he 'really loves kids'.

"We are blessed that we are going to be parents again because my elder brother too is just eleven months older than me. Hum bhi ekdum back to back hi aaye the (We are also born one after the other). And I always felt that my brother is my friend. So since Debina and I are always busy with work and shoot, Lianna should have a brother or a friend while growing up," he mentioned.

