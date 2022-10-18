Debina Bonnerjee Says 'answering Back' Isn't Her Forte On Being Trolled For 2nd Pregnancy

After announcing their second pregnancy, TV couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary made headlines earlier this year. The couple faced a lot of criticism from netizens and were also widely trolled. While the couple had earlier reacted to trolls, Debina Bonnerjee recently revealed she anticipated such a reaction from people. The actor added that she is happy in her space and is not answering back trolls.

Four months after welcoming their firstborn, a daughter named Lianna, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announced their second pregnancy in August. While Bonnerjee is all set to embrace motherhood once again, the actor recently talked about trolls in an interview with Pinkvilla. During the chat, the actor revealed she anticipated trolls and comments much before announcing her second pregnancy. She said actors are often surrounded by people's opinions, even about their personal lives. She added as she knew people would judge her situation and pass comments on the same.

Debina Bonnerjee opens up about being trolled for her second pregnancy

During the interview, the actor revealed she felt trolls and comments were "unnecessary." Yet, the Ramayan actor said being a public figure, she has learned such reactions come along with love and adulation and she has learned how to take them over time.

When the 35-year-old was asked if she answers back to trolls, she said it is not her forte. The actor revealed that she is not an expressive person but now she considers letting people know her opinion. She added, "But then there are so many people, if somebody gets their answer, then there are 200 more people who would ask the same question again, and then I realise that answering back, again and again, is not my forte. I would not do it, so let them assume whatever they want, I'm happy in my own space."

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary's pregnancy announcement

On August 16, the couple took to their IG to share a family picture, which also featured their daughter Lianna. The picture also saw Bonnerjee holding sonogram images of her second baby. In the caption, she wrote, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us."

