Debina Bonnerjee Makes Humble Request On Instagram, Asks People To Donate Plasma

The COVID-19 crisis in India seems to be growing multifold every single day with the country recording more cases in a day, than any other country has, since the beginning of the pandemic. While the health care system is under tremendous pressure to tend to all the patients with a lack of basic medical supplies, some celebrities are coming forward and urging recovered patients to donate plasma, which can be very crucial in saving someone's life. Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary's wife Debina Bonnerjee also took to her official IG handle and persuaded recovered patients to donate plasma.

Debina Bonnerjee's Instagram post

Gurmeet Choudhary's wife Debina Bonnerjee took to Instagram earlier today and shared a video of herself donating plasma, in order to help COVID-19 patients in India. Her caption read, "Humble request ðŸ™ðŸ» As we know millions are getting affected and at the same time there are lakhs of you, who have recovered so come forward and DONATE PLASMA to save someone’s life from this virus." The actor could be seen donating plasma, while her husband Gurmeet and a few doctors and medical professionals stood around her for a photograph.

Fan reactions on Debina Bonnerjee's video

Debina has a following of 1.2 million followers on the social networking site and her plasma donation post garnered close to 4k likes within an hour of sharing it. Fans and followers took to the comment section of her IG post and hailed her for doing her bit. While one of her followers commented saying, "Thank you, darling, for doing this â¤ï¸", another one wrote. "Always a good girl â¤ï¸".

India added a record over 3.32 lakh new coronavirus cases in a single day taking the country's tally to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll in the country has increased to 1,86,920 with 2,263 new fatalities. On a positive note, the number of people who have recovered from the disease is 1,36, 48,159, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.15 percent. The health ministry also added that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Image Credits: Debina Bonnerjee's Instagram Account

