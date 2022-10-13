Karwa Chauth is an auspicious festival celebrated by a married couple in several parts of India. On this occasion, married women observe a difficult fast to pray for the wellbeing of their husbands. As the festival is around the corner, TV actor Debina Bonnerjee recently shared glimpses into her prep for Karwa Chauth with her daughter.

Taking to her Instagram, Debina Bonnerjee shared a series of pictures featuring her prep for Karwa Chauth. In the photos, the actor could be seen wearing a white printed kurta and blue pants while she flaunted her mehendi. The actor accessorised her look with a pair of matching earrings. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "Mehendi Vibe Prep. All set for karwachauth tomorrow."

The actor also posed with her and Gurmeet Choudhary's daughter Lianna, who looked cute in a white and red printed dress. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "We are getting ready for karwachauth." Seeing the actor's prep for the festival, her fans were concerned if she is planning to observe a fast. Some also asked if henna is good for her during pregnancy. Taking to her IG stories, the actor replied to her fans.

The Ramayan actor mentioned she is not fasting this year but is celebrating the festival. She wrote, "So this time I m not fasting obviously... But the celebration and feelings remain the same..." On the other hand, she addressed how her fans are concerned about applying Mehendi on her palms. She wrote, "Some of you are asking why I put less mehndi... while others are asking why did I put at all in pregnancy (not safe). That's why I have put less... to check if I get any kind of reaction... but I seem fine."

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announce their second pregnancy

Television couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their first baby, a daughter, back in April and named her Lianna. On August 16, the couple announced their second pregnancy by dropping a family picture. The couple in the photo could be seen hugging each other while holding their baby girl in their arms. Bonnerjee also held a series of sonogram images of their second baby and wrote, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us."

Image: Instagram/@debinabon