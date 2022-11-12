Debina Bonnerjee Reveals She Faced Body Discolouration During Pregnancy: Read

TV actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announced the arrival of their second baby girl on Friday, November 11. The couple said they were "ecstatic" as they became parents again.

While the couple is currently on cloud nine to have welcomed another baby, a day prior, Debina Bonnerjee revealed some struggles she went through during her second pregnancy. The Ramayan star shared a previously shot video on her YouTube channel and opened up about experiencing discolouration.

Debina Bonnerjee shot the video on the day of her baby shower, which is also called Shaadh in Bengali. In the video, Bonnerjee revealed that she is experiencing body discolouration and has got tanned at least 7-8 times. The actor-blogger continued that she is facing severe discolouration in a few parts of her body, including her underarms and the back of her neck. She added, "This feels a little weird but I think it will go with time."

According to several doctors, skin discolouration is known as melasma or chloasma. It occurs due to increased synthesis of melatonin, the hormone which causes pigmentation. This synthesis increases in an individual due to pregnancy hormones and can also be caused due to excessive weight gain r fluctuating blood sugar levels.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announce arrival of their second baby

Taking to their Instagram handle, the couple shared an endearing post to announce they have become parents again. The photo was from the couple's maternity shoot with the text, 'It's a girl'. In the note, the couple asked their fans to give them some privacy as their baby arrived sooner than the due date. They wrote, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love."

Debina and Gurmeet announced their second pregnancy in August with a note that read, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that... this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us." Debina and Gurmeet are already parents to a baby girl Lianna, who they welcomed in April 2022.

