Debina Bonnerjee Shares Health Update Of Newborn Girl; 'Our Miracle Baby Was...'

Debina Bonnerjee, who recently welcomed her second child with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary, shared the little one's health update from the hospital. Sharing a video, Debina mentioned that her 'miracle' baby girl, who was born premature, is doing fine and the couple shall soon take her home. The actor also thanked the medical staff as well as their fans for their support and love. Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announced the arrival of their second child on Friday, November 11. They are already parents to a baby girl Lianna, who was born in April 2022.

Debina Bonnerjee shares health update of her 'miracle' second baby

Taking to Instagram, Debina shared a video showcasing her newborn under medical observation. In the caption, she wrote,"Our miracle baby was in a hurry to come into the world… Thank you for being compassionate… all your blessings count... she is doing fine. Can’t thank the doctors enough for whatever they have done. Daddy Gurmeet and mommy are just waiting to take the miracle baby back home." Take a look.

The couple shared an endearing post to announce they have become parents again. Dropping a picture from their maternity shoot with the text, 'It's a girl', they shared that the baby arrived earlier than the due date and further requested privacy from fans. "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love," the statement read.

Announcing their second pregnancy in August, the couple had written, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that…this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee.”

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DEBINABON)