Deepika Singh Shakes A Leg On Janhvi Kapoor's 'Nadiyon Paar' Song From 'Roohi'; Watch

Television star Deepika Singh recently hopped on the ongoing trend of dancing to Janhvi Kapoor's latest track Nadiyon Paar from Roohi. On March 18, the former took to her Instagram handle to share the Reel video. Sharing Nadiyon Paar dance video on social media, Deepika Singh said, "Loved the song and the trend".

As seen in Deepika Singh's Instagram Reel, the actor stunned in a black crop top, with a single sleeve design. She paired tight denim pants with the top ensemble. Deepika Singh also sported a pair of grey sneakers for her dance look. Entertaining the fans with her dance moves, the actor also flaunted a dance stunt, while filming this video. Deepika Singh's Nadiyon Paar dance video is filmed by Rohit Raj Goyal, while she followed Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji's choreography.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Deepika Singh were quick to share their responses in the comment section. Personalities like actor Khushi Shah also commented on Deepika's video. She simply dropped hearts in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Hyeeee pretty girl slaying diii beautiful @deepikasingh150 dii love you girl slaying performance", while another added, "Awww, unique video! You are fantastic dancer.

I watch this video again and again". One of Deepika Singh's fan commented, "Apke bht dance clip dekhe mam lekin aj like kiye bina rha nhi gya keep it up" (I have watched all your dance clip but today I couldn't resist but like it keep up). More than 64k people have viewed Deepika Singh's Nadiyon Paar dance video. Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credit - Deepika Singh's Instagram comment section

Nadiyon Paar is a remake of a classic dance track, Let The Music Play. Featured in Roohi, the song is composed by Sachin- Jigar. Nadiyon Paar lyrics are written by IP Singh and Jigar Saraiya. It is sung by Shamur, Rashmeet Kaur, IP Singh, Sachin- Jigar. Janhvi Kapoor has been featured in this song. This music video has crossed 89 million views.

