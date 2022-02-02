Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gives Clarification On Engagement Post With Vishal Singh; Watch

Bigg Boss 15 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Vishal Singh recently made headlines after posting their proposal video on social media. They captioned the posts by writing, ''It’s official'' and expressed their love for each other. Fans were quick to send love and congratulatory wishes to the couple and also expressed surprise over the sudden announcement.

While some fans were busy celebrating the jovial news, a few remained sceptical and asked the actors if it was true. Responding to their queries, Bhattacharjee and Singh took to Instagram live to announce that they were indeed engaged, however, not in real life but for an upcoming music video.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh are not engaged

Taking to their official Instagram handles, Bigg Boss 15 contestant and actor Vishal Singh revealed that they were not engaged and provided clarification on the elaborate proposal video. The duo explained that the video was for the promotion of their upcoming music video together. They also explained that the theme of the song was about love, marriage, engagement and relationship which inspired their proposal video stunt.

The duo also talked about how they received heaps of love and congratulatory wishes from their fans and extended gratitude for the same. Talking about their upcoming music video, the actor asked their fans to show the same amount of love as they did for their announcement. In the video, they also maintained that they were great friends and have been in each other's lives for over 10 years now.

Bhattacharjee shared the video with the caption, ''It's a special announcement. Finally, we are together for a music video. Thank you for all your love. ❤️🤗''

For the unversed, on February 2, the duo shared a video where Singh was seen visiting Bhattacharjee to her home and proposing to her with a bouquet of flowers and a diamond ring. The actor shared the video with the caption, ''We would like to share very special news with all our fans and loved ones. see you guys on Instagram live tonight at 9 pm.'' Moreover, they also shared multiple pictures flaunting the actor's new diamond ring with the caption, ''It’s official''.

