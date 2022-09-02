Last Updated:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Remembers Sidharth Shukla On His Death Anniversary; 'A Gentleman'

Sidharth Shukla's 'Bigg Boss 13' co-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee fondly remembered the late actor on his first death anniversary.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Sidharth Shukla

Image: @DEVOLEENA/@REALSIDHARTHSHUKLA/Instagram


Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise on 2 September 2021, sent shockwaves across the country, with his legacy still being cherished by fans. On Sidharth's first death anniversary, the actor is being remembered by several television celebrities including Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Devoleena and Sidharth, who appeared together in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, had a roller-coaster journey on-screen, but still shared a close bond. 

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Devoleena said she feels 'extremely sorry and upset' about Sidharth's demise. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor also reminisced their time inside the Bigg Boss house, stating that the late actor was a complete 'gentleman'. 

Devoleena Bhattacharjee remembers Sidharth Shukla on his death anniversary

"Whenever it strikes my mind that he is not with us anymore, I feel extremely sorry and upset," Devoleena said and added, "He was a gentleman. In the show, we fought but also remained cordial. Outside of the show, we had been really good friends. I smile at times, thinking about how he used to pull my leg, flirt with me, and sing for me in that house. He took care of me when I got injured in the show.”

Talking about Sidharth's sprawling fan base which continues to shower love on the actor, Devoleena added, "I feel that is the real success. Not everyone gets this success. I hope Sidharth is at peace, wherever he is.”

Meanwhile, the late star's family including his mother Rita Shukla and sisters got together for a prayer meeting with the Brahma Kumaris. The viral pictures from the meet show the family distributing Prasad, bhog to the attendees while praying for the late star. 

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DEVOLEENA/ @REALSIDHARTHSHUKLA)

