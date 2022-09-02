Sidharth Shukla's Family Attends Prayer Meet With Brahma Kumaris On His Death Anniversary

It has been a year since actor Sidharth Shukla left for his heavenly abode while leaving an untraceable legacy that still resides in the hearts of his fans. Today, on his first death anniversary, emotional fans have been pouring into their hearts while paying tribute to the late Bigg Boss 13 winner.

Apart from his die-heart fans, his family and friends from the industry, who were deeply affected by his tragic untimely demise, have been struggling each day to cope with the huge loss. On the eve of the actor's first death anniversary, his family members including his mother Rita Shukla and sisters got together for a prayer meeting with the Brahma Kumaris.

Sidhath Shukla's family attended special prayer meet

Sidharth Shukla was an ardent follower of the Brahma Kumaris and used to often visit their ashram for rejuvenation along with his mother. On the eve of his death anniversary, a special prayer meeting for the departed soul was organised.

In the eye of storm,they stand still💫



And I tell this bcuz they've always given me the strength to be able to cope with something I never tht I could,if not for the unbelievable support they gave me with their words & actions💛+#SidharthShukla | #SidharthShuklaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/naqOirUycg — Sumera♡ (@SumeraxSidNaaz) September 1, 2022

The family of the late star has been associated with the Brahma Kumaris, a spiritual organisation, for a long time and Siddharth Shukla's mother Rita often spends time with the kids at their summer camp. The viral pictures from the meet show the entire family distributing Prasad, bhog to the attendees while praying for the late star.

Meanwhile, in March, this year, the late star's social media accounts got memorialised. A message on his accounts reads, "Remembering Sidharth Shukla - This account has been memoralized. Memoralized accounts are a place to remember and celebrate someone's life after they've passed away."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor, who impressed fans with his stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and later emerged as the winner, appeared on a plethora of TV shows before making a mark in films. He even played a key role in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Other than this, he also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2015 and won the show.

IMAGE: Twitter/@SumeraxSidNaaz/PTI