Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Return As Gopi In 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2'; 'great Pleasure'

The much-loved television star Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to make her comeback in the second instalment of Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Devoleena, who has become synonymous with her character Gopi, announced her return in a heartfelt social media post as she celebrated 10 years of her journey on the show. She mentioned that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya will always hold a special place in her 'heart & soul'.

Mentioning that her role will be brief, the actor said it's still a 'great pleasure' for her to relive the character. She further thanked the show's team and her fans for showering love and support.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee to return as Gopi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, June 6, Devoleena shared a trail of her pictures in a gorgeous traditional avatar and wrote, "10 Years As “Gopi”. It cant just be a coincidence. 06-06-2012 started my journey as gopi & on 06-06-2022 coming back to you again as gopi is nothing but blessings for me. It is not easy for me to express the gratitude towards the character. No matter whatever i do but Sathiya & Gopi is & will be always close to my heart & soul."

She continued, "Though i might not be a part of Sathiya 2 for a longer period. But reliving the character again even for a second is a great pleasure for me." The actor concluded her note by thanking the makers and her 'extended family' for their support and added," I LOVE YOU ALL.10 YEARS OF DEVOLEENA AS GOPI. HURRAY. " Take a look.

Expressing excitement to see her in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, fans dropped comments like, "It's good to see you as gopi again, thanks for all your hard work," "i am super excited," among other things.

The actor was recently seen alongside Renuka Shahane and Nikhil Sangha among others in First Second Chance.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DEVOLEENA)