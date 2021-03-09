Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Bihu Dance In Assamese Outfit Leaves Netizens Star Struck

Devoleena Bhattacharjee of Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame is currently visiting her family in her home town Guwahati, Assam. The actor is posting a lot of pictures and videos of enjoying her time off in her hometown. She recently took to her Instagram to share a video of herself performing the traditional dance of Assam, Bihu.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee performs Bihu dance

In the video shared by the actor, she is seen wearing a traditional Assamese outfit that consists of a sari with a red blouse and red border, long golden drop earrings complete with a red bindi. The video seems to be shot on a foot over a bridge in Assam. The actor is performing Assam’s traditional dance called Bihu with an Assamese song playing in the background. Devoleena captioned her video with, "hen in home town "Assam" Bihu dance is must."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's video won the heart of her fans and her video has crossed over 1 lakh views till now. Many fans shared heart and fire emojis in the comments section and some even commented with 'dhuniya', which means beautiful in Assamese. Television actor Vishal Aditya Singh also commented on Devoleena's video by writing, "chooo cute". Read some of the fan comments below:

A glimpse into Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Instagram

Devoleena has been sharing a lot of pictures from her trip to Assam. She recently shared a family picture and captioned it with, "Swag wali family." Check out Devoleena Bhattacharjee's family picture right below:

The actor was also honoured with one of the most prestigious awards in Assam, the "Mohiyokhi" award by the Sadhana Sahitya Samaj. The actor shared the news with her fans by sharing the pictures on her social media.

The actor also shared a couple of pictures in which she is donning the traditional Assamese outfit that she wore for her Bihu dance video. The post received a lot of love from her fans with some calling her "Bong Beauty."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee rose to fame after she played the role of Gopi Bahu in the popular television show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The actor became a household name after she replaced Giaa Manek in the show. She was also a part of a popular reality show that aired on Colors and carved a niche for herself in the audience's heart.

The actor however had to leave the show in the middle citing a medical emergency. Devoleena was last seen on the silver screen when she reprised her role of Gopi Modi in the sequel of Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The show titled Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 was aired in October 2020 and Devoleena was a part of the first 21 episodes in the series.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.