Devoleena Bhattacharjee Provides Donations To Those Affected By Assam Floods

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has reportedly provided financial help to those affected by the floods in Assam. The actor has donated to the Chief Minister's relief fund programme in order to help those in need during such times of distress. Many people thanked the actor for her help.

In an interview with a news portal, the actor mentioned that she has donated ₹73,000 to the relief fund proposed by the Chief Minister of Assam. Devoleena Bhattacharjee said that in her opinion, people must come forward and help those in need during such unprecedented times. Further, Devoleena added that her mother had always taught her to take care of one’s motherland just as one takes care of a real mother. The former Bigg Boss contestant added that the country too is like a mother and hence she felt extremely sad watching her people in Assam in distress; hence she decided to help them in a way she can.

Further on, Devoleena Bhattacharjee added that she wishes she could also share the pain and suffering faced by her people. The least she can do, according to her, is to help them by donating. She ended the interaction by saying that she hopes and prays that the help she has provided is beneficial for the people of Assam who are in need of support during such times. A fan even posted a screenshot of the donation made by Devoleena Bhattacharjee and thanked her for her support. Devoleena saw this tweet and replied to it with a simple heart and hand emoji thanking them for being kind to her by accepting and acknowledging her gesture.

The floods and landslides in the northeastern state have affected the lives of people severely. Many people have been affected due to this natural calamity and have been left homeless due to this, according to a news portal. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya are the three states where the effects are severe. Several prominent celebrities have come forward to support the people of Assam and the North Eastern territory during such times of major distress.

