Dharmendra Joins Hema Malini, Ramesh Sippy On KBC 13's 'Sholay' Special Episode

Season 13 of the popular TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently airing and several big names from Bollywood have graced the hot seat alongside host Amitabh Bachchan. The upcoming 15 October episode of KBC 13 will see Bachchan reuniting with Sholay co-star Hema Malini and the director of the movie, Ramesh Sippy.

The trio was also joined by Dharmendra via video call for the Sholay special episode. While on the show, the team of the cult classic drama reminisced about their days on the movie sets and Dharmendra revealed that he once walked 28 miles for the movie's shoot.

Dharmendra, Hema Malini & Ramesh Sippy on KBC 13's Sholay special episode

Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will be joining Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat in Friday's episode of Kaun Banega Crore Pati. In the promo of the upcoming episode, the trio was seen reminiscing about their old days and sharing memories from the sets of Sholay. Bachchan at one point asked Sippy about how he conjured the characters of Jai, to which the filmmaker replied that he had liked Amitabh's performance in the movies, Anand and Bombay to Goa, and decided to cast him.

Dharmendra, who played the role of Veeru in the movie joined the rest of the cast via video call. Joining the trio Dharmendra also shared some of his memories from the sets of Sholay and said that he had once walked 28 miles for the shoot of the movie. Sholay was released back in 1975 and is considered one of the best Indian films. It was ranked first in the British Film Institute's 2002 poll of "Top 10 Indian Films" of all time.

Amitabh Bachchan had earlier in 2020, shared an unseen throwback photo from the premiere of Sholay. The black and white photo featured his wife and co-star Jaya Bachchan and his parents Teji Bachchan and Harivansh Rai Bachchan. As he shared the photo he wrote, "At the Premiere of SHOLAY .. 15th August 1975, at the Minerva .. Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow-tied moi .. how pretty Jaya looks. This was the 35 mm print at the Premiere .. the 70mm Stereo sound print, first time in India was stuck in Customs.. but after the Premiere got over by midnight, we got the news that the 70mm print was out of Customs .. we told Ramesh Ji to get it to the Minerva .. it came .. the first Indian film on 70mm Stereo .. and I sat on the floor of the Balcony with Vinod Khanna and finished seeing this amazing result till 3 in the morning."

