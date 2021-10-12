KBC 13: Contestant Pratap Singh Bhati Fails To Answer Tricky Question For Rs 12.5 Lakhs

Bollywood legendary actor and host Amitabh Bachchan began the October 11 episode of Sony Entertainment's quiz reality show. Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (KBC) with roll-over contestant Pratap Singh Bhati, who is a chief train controller from Jodhpur. The contestant had won Rs 5,000 last week. In the episode, Pratap can be seen talking about the difficulties he faces in his job. He was accompanied by his wife on the reality show and presented a gift to Big B as it was the actor's 79th birthday. Pratap won Rs 6,40,000 on KBC 13. However, as he failed to answer the Rs 12,50,000 question, he decided to quit the show.

Pratap Singh Bhati fails to answer 12.5 lakh question

In Monday's KBC 13 episode, rollover contestant Pratap Singh Bhati correctly answered the 11th question that made him win Rs 6,40,000. The question was, "In August 2020, ISRO decided to name a recently discovered crater on the moon after which scientist?” The options presented were Santi Swarup Bhatnagar, Homi Jehangir Bhabha, Homi Sethna, and Vikram Sarabhai. The correct answer was Vikram Sarabhai. After this, the 12th question which stumped the contestant was related to sports, cricket. Continue to read if you want to guess the answer to the question.

The 12.5 lakh question that Pratap could not answer was, "Which cricketer played only one test in his career, against New Zealand at Welington, and took the wicket of John Wright on that match?" The options presented were Sunil Valson, Yograj Singh, Randhir Singh, and Suru Nayak. The correct answer was Yograj Singh. However, Pratap was quite unsure of the answer, and thus, decided to quit the show. When Bachchan asked him to answer after he had quit, Pratap chose the right option, i.e., Yograj Singh.

A few other questions faced by Pratap Singh Bhati

Violation of what by candidates may lead to censure by the Election Commission of India?

The options for the fifth question worth Rs 10,000 were Sushruta, Samaveda Samhita, Aachaar Samhita, and Charaka Samhita. The correct answer to the question was Aachaar Samhita.

Who is this singer?

This was an audio question worth Rs 40,000 with options were Armaan Malik, Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan, and Mohit Chauhan. Pratap used the lifeline 'Audience Vote' to answer the question. The correct answer was Aditya Narayan.

Which of these countries does not have any stars on its flag?

The options for the eight-question worth Rs 80,000 were China, Israel, Pakistan, and Russia. The contestant used the lifeline '50:50.' The correct answer was Russia.

As a reward for saving his life, which Mughal empower granted the wish of being emperor for a day to a water carrier named Nizam?

The options for the question worth Rs 1,60,000 were Akbar, Humayan, Babur, and Jehangir. The correct answer was Humayun. Pratap used his third lifeline 'Flip the question.'

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial