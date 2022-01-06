Did Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin Get Married Secretly? Here's What Fans Spotted In Latest Post

Adorable couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni had professed their love during their stint in the reality show Bigg Biss 15. Ever since, the two have been stealing the limelight with their mushy pictures and various public appearances together. Now, recently Jasmin had shared a picture on Instagram that has left the fans guessing about her marriage.

For the unversed, Jasmin recently purchased a new house and she looked all excited while posting pictures of the new pad with beau Aly Goni. Jasmin’s latest picture created speculations about her marriage with Aly as she was seen wearing chooda (bridal bangles). Many wanted to know if she and her boyfriend Aly Goni had secretly tied the knot.

Have Aly Gony and Jasmin Bhasin secretly exchanged vows?

In the picture, the actor can be seen posing on the beach while wearing a grey corduroy shirt and mauve pants with white sneakers. She captioned the post and wrote, "Shining and smiling."

Fans of the two stars were curious to know about their relationship status and whether they have tied the knot. One of the users asked, "Are you married?" Another fan of the actor who was shocked to see her wearing the bangles wrote, "OMG bangles, are you and Aly married?"

One other user wrote, "You are the most beautiful human being I ever came across. "

Last month, Aly hinted about his marriage with Jasmin after he had tried out various Instagram filters. He used the feature on Instagram, ‘When will I get married?’ and the answer came, 'Never'.

However, when his friend and actor Arjit Taneja used the same feature on Aly, the answer came, 'In a few days'.

In the video, Jasmin can be seen sitting next to Aly and even Arjit shared the video on his Insta story with 'Soon' written on it. Aly even congratulated his ‘Jaan’ Jasmin for buying a new house.

He had penned a note praising Jasmin’s hard work which made it possible. He wrote, "I m so so so proud of you. Congratulations on ur new house meri Jaan I know how much u have worked hard for this."

Jasmin commented on Aly's post and wrote, "Our home." Aly's sister Ilham Goni commented as well, saying, "Allah har buri nazar se bachaaye (May God protect you from the evil eye)."

IMAGE: Instagram/jasminbhasin2806