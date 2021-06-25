Did Rakhi Sawant Accidentally Reveal The Winner Of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'?

Actor Rakhi Sawant has seemingly blurted out the name of the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The shooting of the task-based reality TV show was conducted in full swing in Cape Town, South Africa. Now, after the completion of the shooting process, all the contestants of the show have finally returned to their home country India. Talking about the same, in her recent interaction with paparazzi outside her gym, Rakhi Sawant welcomed all the contestants of the show, as reported by Bollywood Life.

Rakhi Sawant blurts out name of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner

During her interaction, when paps began prompting her with names of the contestants of the show, Rakhi said, ‘Arjun Bijlani won, didn’t he? Yes, he won the show’. It is yet unclear if Rakhi accidentally blurted out the name of the winner or she just predicted that Arjun Bijlani has the capability to win the show. However, this statement of Rakhi can turn out to be a major spoiler for the viewers of the show.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rakhi became the finalist of another reality TV show. In the end, she chose to quit the show with a prize of Rs. 14 lakh. Talking about her films, she last featured in the 2019 Bollywood film titled, Upeksha. Helmed by Ravindra Khare, the movie also starred Razak Khan, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film is based on the struggles of a family who face tremendous societal trauma and agony when they come to know that a handsome boy who’s born in their house is actually a eunuch. The film focuses on the struggle for acceptance of eunuchs in society, their education, job, and basic problems in the world.

Apart from this, Rakhi also featured on ZEE TV’s supernatural romantic TV series titled Manmohini. Created by Prateek Sharma, the show completed a two-season run on the channel featuring Reyhna Malhotra, Garima Singh Rathore, and Ankit Siwach. In the show, Rakhi essayed the role of Chakwa Chudail, a Maharashtrian supernatural entity who is an obsessed lover of the main protagonist, Rana Saa. To complete her love story, she fights with her own sister Mohini, another supernatural entity.

(Image: Rakhi Sawant & Arjun Bijlani Instagram)

