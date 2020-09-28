Last Updated:

Terence Lewis' Video 'slapping' Nora Fatehi's Back Leaves Twitter Divided

Recently, a viral video shows Terence Lewis slapping Nora Fatehi's behind in the recent episode of 'India's Best Dancer'. See how fans responded

Terence Lewis

A controversial clip from actor Nora Fatehi's recent appearance in an episode of India’s Best Dancer has now stormed the internet, which has left Twitter divided about choregrapher Terence Lewis' 'questionable' behaviour. The clip features Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis getting on the stage to perform a ‘pranam’ to a contestant. However, while going at it, Terence Lewis ‘accidentally’ slaps Fatehi’s back, as he takes his hands out.

Soon after the video went viral, fans on Twitter called out Terence for his 'intentional' actions. However, some fans have also stood strong in support of the choreographer, citing his 'good behaviour' in the past. Take a look at how fans reacted to the much-controversial clip.

Watch the clip here:

Fans slam Terence

Few fans lend their support:

However, neither Nora Fatehi nor Terence Lewis has chosen to speak about the incident. Nora Fatehi appeared on the show when she temporarily replaced actor Malaika Arora as a judge. In his career, Terence Lewis has worked for many blockbuster films like Lagaan, Jhankaar Beats and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Nora- on the professional front

Meanwhile, Nora will be next seen with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in the much-anticipated biographical film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India is a story about 300 Gujarati women who helped the Indian Airforce during Bangladesh and Pakistan War. The actor was last seen in Street Dance 3D.

