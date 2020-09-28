Terence Lewis' Video 'slapping' Nora Fatehi's Back Leaves Twitter Divided

A controversial clip from actor Nora Fatehi's recent appearance in an episode of India’s Best Dancer has now stormed the internet, which has left Twitter divided about choregrapher Terence Lewis' 'questionable' behaviour. The clip features Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis getting on the stage to perform a ‘pranam’ to a contestant. However, while going at it, Terence Lewis ‘accidentally’ slaps Fatehi’s back, as he takes his hands out.

Soon after the video went viral, fans on Twitter called out Terence for his 'intentional' actions. However, some fans have also stood strong in support of the choreographer, citing his 'good behaviour' in the past. Take a look at how fans reacted to the much-controversial clip.

Also Read | As Lata Mangeshkar Turns 91, Here Is A Look At The The Veteran Singer's Massive Net Worth

Watch the clip here:

Clearly not a mistake. This looks so damn deliberate. Would any Feminist who stood up for Anushka take a stand for Nora Fatehi? Would Nora herself take a stand against this sexual assault by @terencehere? Wake me up when any of them do. Good night for now! pic.twitter.com/JzRW2jZEuk — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) September 26, 2020

Fans slam Terence

Shame on you #terencelewis and if #NoraFatehi did nothing about this behaviour of Terence and if she does not raise her voice against this activity of Terence, then Shame on her too.. where are the so call feminist now , who just speak up when it suits there agenda , fake people's questionable behaviour. https://t.co/4PY5O4Hykm — BHARATIYA🇮🇳 (@Johnwic80492968) September 26, 2020

Nope!

This was NOT unintentional!

He was well aware where his hands were going.

The way his right hand slows down & cups, while left is moving freely.@terencehere MOLESTED her

What a filthy road side lewd ganwaar act!#NoraFatehi must have thought it was innocent.#terencelewis https://t.co/fppIu7S7Et — A_Nony_Miss (@0A_Nony_Miss0) September 27, 2020

Also Read | 'Bigger Names Than Deepika' In HUGE Phase 3 Of NCB's Bollywood Drug Probe; To Last A Month

Few fans lend their support:

Kuch bhi bol dete ho aap log.. koi kam nehi hai .. aap logo ka mind kavi change nehi hoga.. wo tino itna pass tha when @terencelewis sir came to appreciate the contestant itna pass hone ke karan hand is touched...Ashamed of you.. #terencelewis sir is a dance legend so shut up — NABARATNA DAS ADHIKARI (@NABARATNADASAD5) September 27, 2020

It's an accident ...I personally know Terence since 23 years when he was a nobody and came home to give my son dancing lessons. He is a gentleman and a wonderful guy. He has come a long way through sheer hard work and dedication to his craft.#terencelewis — Being Sarika (@Maango_maan) September 27, 2020

#terencelewis I don't think so he did it on purpose. Come on guys, who are we kidding. — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 28, 2020

Also Read | As Lata Mangeshkar Turns 91, Here Is A Look At The The Veteran Singer's Massive Net Worth

However, neither Nora Fatehi nor Terence Lewis has chosen to speak about the incident. Nora Fatehi appeared on the show when she temporarily replaced actor Malaika Arora as a judge. In his career, Terence Lewis has worked for many blockbuster films like Lagaan, Jhankaar Beats and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Nora- on the professional front

Meanwhile, Nora will be next seen with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in the much-anticipated biographical film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India is a story about 300 Gujarati women who helped the Indian Airforce during Bangladesh and Pakistan War. The actor was last seen in Street Dance 3D.

Also Read | 'Bigger Names Than Deepika' In HUGE Phase 3 Of NCB's Bollywood Drug Probe; To Last A Month

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.