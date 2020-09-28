As Lata Mangeshkar Turns 91, Here Is A Look At The Veteran Singer's Massive Net Worth

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has delivered nearly 25,000 successful songs in her career, which spans over seven decades. As Lata Mangeshkar celebrates her 91st birthday on September 28, here is everything you need to know about the singer's massive net worth. Read more details.

Lata Mangeshkar’s net worth

As per a report published in trustednetworth.com, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s net worth is estimated to be around 50 million USD. Converted in rupees, the singer’s net worth becomes Rs 3,68,01,50,000 (Rs 368 crores). The singer lives in Prabhukunj building at Peddar Road, which is a plush area of South Mumbai. As per a report published in Pressreader.com, Lata Mangeshkar is a huge car enthusiast and she owned a Chevrolet, Buick and a Chrysler. The report further claims that the veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra had gifted Lata Mangeshkar a Mercedes car during the song release of Veer Zara.

In the year 2001, Lata Mangeshkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. With the recognition, Mangeshkar became the second vocalist, after M. S. Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour. In 2007, the Government of France bestowed the veteran singer with the award of the Officer of the Legion of Honour. Reportedly, the singer has sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages in her career.

All about Lata Mangeshkar:

Lata Mangeshkar became a household name in 1949 when the singer sang one of her first major hits Aayega Aanewaala, which was composed by music director Khemchand Prakash. Later, Mangeshkar went on to work with established music composers like Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali, S. D. Burman, OP Nayyar, R.D. Burman, Amarnath, Husanlal- Bhagatram, among others, and delivered several successful chartbusters in a row. Some of her most noted accolades include Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Maharashtra Bhushan Award, NTR National Award, ANR National Award and three National Film Awards. Reportedly, the singer last sang for Utha Utha, which is a Marathi composition.

(Image credits: youtube screengrab from Ultra Bollywood channel)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

