Digangana Suryavanshi Attacked By Peacock, Says 'Maa Was Convinced It Was Hugging Me'

Digangana Suryavanshi, the former Bigg Boss contestant, had an unpleasant experience recently when a peacock attacked her. The incident was captured on camera and shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle.

While the first few seconds, Digangana is seen normally playing with the peacock, it immediately turns into an attack when it gets in the air and jumps at her. The actor is seen rubbing her arm after the mishap and backs off. Digangana dropped a comment on Bhayani's post and wrote, "I swear my Maa was convinced that the peacock was hugging me."

Netizens couldn't stop laughing after watching the video, while few were left concerned. One user wrote, "Reminds me of "Mor udaoo!", another said, "If she wouldn't have freaked out, the amazing bird would have been sitting on her forearms.

She is known for playing Veera Kaur Sampooran Singh in the Star Plus show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera and also been seen in many other shows. Digangana Suryavanshi has been working in the industry since she has been 11 years old. But did you know Digangana Suryavanshi also did a few films and will be seen in a few upcoming movies as well?

FryDay

FryDay came out in 2018 and was a comedy film directed by Abhishek Dogra. The film had Govinda, Varun Sharma, Prabhleen Sandhu, and Digangana Suryavanshi in the lead roles and was Digangana Suryavanshi's debut in Bollywood. She played the role of Bindu in Fryday. The film did fairly well and had music composed by Ankit Tiwari, Millind Gaba, Rooshin – Kaizad, and Gunwant Sen.

Jalebi

Jalebi also came out in the year 2018 and was directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj. The film was a remake of a Bengali movie called Praktan (2016). It cast Rhea Chakraborty as Aisha, Varun Mitra as Dev, Digangana Suryavanshi as Anu, and Aanya Dureja as Pulti (Disha).

Digangana Suryavanshi will be soon seen in Valayam, a Telugu language movie. In Valayam, the actor will be seen in the role of Disha. Not much is known about this film yet. She will also be seen in Seetimaarr, which will be directed by Sampath Nandi. The film will star Gopichand, Tamannaah, and Digangana Suryavanshi in the lead roles.