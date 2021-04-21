Dipika Chikhlia Shares Ram Navami Wishes Online, Fans Call Her 'a Beacon Of Brightness'

Actor Dipika Chikhlia, who is best known for essaying the role of Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar directed mythological TV show Ramayan, made a trip down memory lane on Wednesday. She took to her Instagram space to share a poster of her old show on the special occasion of Ram Navami. The picture is accompanied by a Sanskrit shloka and fans are loving it.

Dipika Chikhlia’s Ram Navami wish

In the picture shared by her, a young Dipika can be seen posing alongside Arun Govil and Sunil Lahiri, who played the role of Lord Ram and Lakshman in the show. The picture appears to be a fan art created by one of the followers of Dipika. Here’s taking a quick look at the Ram Navami wish shared by the actor:

à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤°à¤¾à¤®à¤šà¤‚à¤¦à¥à¤° à¤•à¥ƒà¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤­à¤œ

à¤®à¤¨ à¤¹à¤°à¤£ à¤­à¤µà¤­à¤¯ à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤£à¤®à¥à¥¤

à¤¨à¤µà¤•à¤‚à¤œ à¤²à¥‹à¤šà¤¨, à¤•à¤‚à¤œ à¤®à¥à¤–,

à¤•à¤° à¤•à¤‚à¤œ, à¤ªà¤¦ à¤•à¤‚à¤œà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤£à¤®à¥à¥¤

-à¤°à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤µà¤®à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚!

wishing you all happy ram navmi

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the Dipika flooded her comment section with sweet Ram Navami wishes. While one wrote, “Ram navmi wishes to the person who personified the image of Sita Mata as soo real that no one else after her could do that and secure a place in hearts of Indians Our Sita Maa Happy Ram Navmi Maa”. Another said, “A beacon of brightness faith prevails How magical it is mam”. Take a look at how fans are reacting to the post below:

This post comes just a week after Dipika announced via Instagram that Ramayan is all to set to air on television once again. Last year, during the onset of the COVID-19 lockdown, the mythological show was brought back to the TV screens. Now, according to Dipika, ‘history has repeated itself'. She wrote,

So excited to share that Ramayan will be airing on the small screens again this year! Ramayan aired during the lockdown last year, and looks like history is repeating itself. The show has been a huge part of not just my life, but thousands of Indian families for years. Come be a part of our community and share the knowledge of the Ramayan with generations to come. Tune in to Star Bharat everyday at 7pm to watch Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’.

(Promo Image Source: Dipika Chikhlia Instagram)

