After more than a decade of coming to Mumbai, television star Shoaib Ibrahim bought his first-ever property in the city. The actor claimed that his 13-year long dream has come to fruition with his recent purchase and further thanked his fans and well wishes for supporting him throughout.

The announcement was made via a vlog on Shoaib's YouTube channel, where his wife Dipika Kakar also joined him. The Sasural Simar Ka actor heaped praises on her husband, mentioning that he 'practices what he preaches'.

Dipika Kakar cheers for husband Shoaib as he buys his first property in Mumbai

Sharing the news via the vlog, Shoaib said, "I want to share some good news with you all. I've finally bought my own property in Mumbai. I came to Mumbai in 2009 and finally, in 2022, I've managed to buy a house." He added that it's all the more special as he is buying this property for his mother.

He further spoke about how every man dreams of having a house with his nameplate on it. "I tried doing it early but it did not happen as I had and still have many responsibilities. But things are better now and my sister Saba is also growing in her life," Shoaib said.

Adding to it, Dipika mentioned she's extremely 'proud' of Shoaib as he always strives to achieve what he dreams of. She added that there's no ego between them, and he's equally proud of how far she has come. Meanwhile, the duo recently bought a new car earlier this year, a lavish SUV worth Rs 1.13 crore. They reportedly sold the old vehicle they got at the time of their wedding.

For the uninitiated, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, with their friendship eventually blooming into a beautiful relationship. They later got married in 2018. The duo was hit with pregnancy rumours last year after Dipika attended the launch of a sweet shop. In a sarcastic response to the media, Dipika then said, "Really? Meri life ke baare mein aap mujhe khush khabri de rahe ho (You are giving me the good news about my life), wow."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MS.DIPIKA)